Executive director of Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan Farhad Hajiyev has been appointed the country's deputy minister of youth and sports.

In accordance with this appointment, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree March 1.

Hajiyev's responsibilities in the ministry haven't been assigned yet.

Farhad Hajiyev was born in 1980 in Sumgayit. He graduated with honors from the Faculty of Business Management at the State University of Economics. He is a doctor of philosophy.

In 2002 he was appointed a department head in the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He headed the program of the Council of Europe on work with youth in 2006-2009. Hajiyev was appointed the Executive Director of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan in 2011.

Fluent in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages

