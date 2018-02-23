23 February 2018 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
Approval of two agreements between Turkey and Azerbaijan was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Feb. 23, the parliament told Trend.
The MPs discussed the “Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in defense industry” as well as the “Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in education.”
Following the discussions, the agreements were put to vote and adopted.
