By Trend

President of the International Eurasia Press Fund Umud Mirzayev sent an appeal letter to President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.

According to the appeal, four members of the European Parliament abused their power and made an illegal visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The document urges European Parliament to take measures against four MEPs Lars Adaktusson, Charles Tannock, Eleni Theocharous and Michèle Rivasi.

“These MEPs undermine the development of dynamic cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan,” Mirzayev said. “The steps taken by some MEPs contradict not only to the diplomatic norms and international law, but also the fundamental ethical principles.”

"Recent visit of Lars Adaktusson (MEP) from the European People's Party to the occupied Azerbaijani territories means that he supports occupation, aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing. Member of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) Eleni Theocharous (Cyprus) also visited the area of Nagorno-Karabakh illegally."

“These MEPs hold biased and unconstructive position aimed at supporting anti-Azerbaijan forces, make all in their powers to cast a shadow on all the work done jointly by Azerbaijan and the EU,” he said. “Despite the ceasefire announcement in 1994, Armenians continue killing Azerbaijani civilians who are living close to the frontline.”

“People die because during three decades the international community fails to name the aggressor and Armenia continues its aggression encouraged by impunity,” Mirzayev added.

“Over 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts, have been under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces for more than 25 years,” Mirzayev said. “In Azerbaijan, one out of every eight people is a refugee or IDP; 1.2 million people became refugees and internally displaced people as a result of Armenian occupation and military operations.”

Mirzayev said such a behavior of some MEPs diminishes the trust of Azerbaijani people in the wish of the EU to support the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“EU and EP support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Eastern Partnership countries,” he said. “The visit of some MEPs to occupied Azerbaijani territories and their contacts with the criminal regime established in the occupied territories aggravate relations between the peoples of two countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and totally undermine the possibility of a rapprochement between the two nations.”

“We express our sincere hope that European Parliament’s president will make every effort to prevent the turning of the European Parliament into an anti-Azerbaijan platform,” Mirzayev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz