By Trend

The annual conference of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the Feb. 2 Youth Day, was held in the Baku Congress Center on Feb. 3.

The event was attended by the Head of the Department for Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev, the Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Farhad Hajiyev, members of the Supervisory Board of the Foundation, MPs, and representatives of youth organizations.

Azerbaijan is one of the few countries where the Youth Day is celebrated, said Farhad Hajiyev, the executive director of the Foundation, addressing the audience.

A total of 3,909 projects presented by youth and youth organizations have been supported since establishment of the Foundation up until today and serious achievements have been made, he added.

“Projects carried out in mountain villages last year were one of our successes. It is delightful to see that the projects were delivered by the residents of the villages as well. We try to build transparent relations with youth, especially via internet. That is why young people living in distant, mountain villages don’t necessarily need to visit Baku to present their projects," Hajiyev said.

The Head of the Department for Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport Intigam Babayev spoke about the state youth policy of Azerbaijan in their speeches at the conference.

Plenary sessions began after the speeches.

