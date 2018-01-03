By Trend:

Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy cordial relations, Iran's First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Jan.3.

Addressing a local gathering in northwestern province of Ardebil, Jahangiri said the top priority for the government is expanding border ties with other countries, IRNA reported.

Referring to Ardebil province location in Iran's border area, he said the province could seize this opportunity for bolstering border transactions with Azerbaijan and fostering the provincial development.



Iran enjoys enormous potential, including rich natural resources, skilled workforce as well as geographical situation, which should be properly employed for development of the country, added Jahangiri.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz