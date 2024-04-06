Azernews.Az

Saturday April 6 2024

Azerbaijan notes record tourism influx early this year

6 April 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan notes record tourism influx early this year
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January and February of 2024, nearly 213.7 thousand tourists visited Azerbaijan from foreign countries, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more