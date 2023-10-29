Cloudy weather expected in country

29 October 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Cloudy weather is expected in Azerbaijna, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Northwest winds will blow during the day. The temperature will be +15 - +18 C at night and +20 - +25 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

The weather is expected to be mostly dry in districts. Mild east winds will blow.

The temperature will be +12 - +17 C at night, +20 - +25 C in the daytime.

In the highlands, it will be +5 - +10 C at night, and +12 - +17 C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz