Azerbaijani Def Ministry refutes Armenian claim on shelling army positions

10 September 2023 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Defence Ministry says Armenia spreads disinformation about Azerbaijani Army firing at the Armenian army positions.

Thus, the information spread by the other side about the firing of the positions of the Armenian armed forces units located in the direction of the Guneshli settlement by the units of the Azerbaijani Army on September 9 at around 22:50 is completely false, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

"We categorically refute this information spread by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz