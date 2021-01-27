By Trend

Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation and new opportunities have opened up in the region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at a webinar entitled "Upcoming 10 years of the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations", Trend reports on Jan. 27.

Assistant to the president stressed that in this context, Turkey and Azerbaijan face important tasks to change the geopolitics of the region and direct it towards cooperation and development.

“Turkey borders on all three countries of the South Caucasus, therefore Turkey must play an important role in making the fragile peace in the region sustainable,” Hajiyev said.

“There are solid foundations for a close union between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” assistant to the president said. “Azerbaijan and Turkey jointly implemented such global projects as TAP, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan. The two countries also closely cooperate within the international organizations in the field of diaspora.”

