Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry has released a video footage from Imambinasi village in the newly-liberated Kalbajar district.

Kalbajar, along with Aghdam and Lachin districts were liberated from three decades of Armenian occupation in line with November 10 Russian-brokered peace deal that followed the 44-day-war that started on September 27.

Before the signing of the peace deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated over 300 settlements, villages, including historic Shusha city and Hadrut.