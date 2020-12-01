By Trend

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of Lachin district, Trend reports.

"The tricolor flag is flying in all Azerbaijani lands. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" said Spokesman of the embassy Huseyn Altynalan.

According to a trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Lachin district on December 1.

On December 1, the Azerbaijani flag was raised in the Lachin district liberated from Armenian occupation.

