By Trend

Armenia has occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories of Azerbaijan and these territories must be liberated, as says the statement of the East Azerbaijan Province Bar Association, Trend reports citing Iranian Media.

“Armenia has occupied Azerbaijani territory in violation of international law for almost 30 years,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, the latest military steps taken by Azerbaijan in connection with the continuation of the Armenian occupation and the liberation of the occupied territories are aimed at liberating their territories and protecting the lives of Azerbaijanis.

"Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province Bar Association strongly condemns Armenia's occupation and violation of international laws," said the statement.

The East Azerbaijan Bar Association has called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Iranian public organizations and the Iranian media to support the Azerbaijani people diplomatically and in terms of the media.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz