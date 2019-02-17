By Trend

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 16 Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the US Senior National Security Council Director Fiona Hill, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Feb. 16.

The sides discussed the bilateral dialogue and cooperation issues between the United States of America and Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed the US official on the latest situation of the negotiation process over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It was stressed that the resolution of the conflict would provide sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

At the meeting there was also an exchange on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

---

