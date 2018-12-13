By Trend

A delegation of the NATO Defense College, located in Rome, is on an academic visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Dec. 13.

During the visit, briefings on Azerbaijan’s social and economic development, military power and its contribution to global security, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be held for the guests, who will visit various state structures and higher education institutions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz