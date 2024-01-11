Azerbaijan's Health Ministry addresses citizens in connection with vaccination

11 January 2024 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Health urged Azerbaijani citizens at risk to be vaccinated against seasonal flu, Azernews reports.

"Due to the sharp cold weather in the country, the spread of acute respiratory viral infections is expected. To strengthen preventive and anti-epidemic measures against influenza and acute respiratory viral infections among the population, the vaccination campaign against seasonal influenza continues on the territory of the republic.

In the winter season, it is particularly important for persons at high risk of respiratory diseases (healthcare workers, pregnant women, children over six months of age, and adults with chronic respiratory diseases) to be vaccinated against influenza.

To protect public health and prevent cases of acute respiratory viral infections, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan calls on the citizens of the country who are in the risk group to be vaccinated against seasonal influenza," the ministry says.

Citizens wishing to be vaccinated against influenza can apply to medical institutions providing outpatient and polyclinic care at their place of residence.

