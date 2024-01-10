Azerbaijan's Health Ministry again appeals to public about measles

10 January 2024 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Anti-epidemic and preventive measures are being carried out in the country in connection with the local spread of measles, which started at the end of 2023 and is currently ongoing.

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Health issued a call to the population in this regard.

The Ministry noted that, based on the analysis of the epidemiological situation, cases of infection occur among children over 10 years old and adults. It should also be noted that almost all of those infected are people who have never been vaccinated against measles and do not have the disease.

Taking into account the importance of vaccinating children up to 10 years of age according to the preventive vaccination schedule in force in the country, as well as the importance of vaccinating 11–40-year-old population groups susceptible to measles, to prevent the local spread of the infection, complications, and deaths from the disease, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan purchased vaccine preparations for the country.

Taking into account that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against highly contagious measles infection, the Ministry of Health once again appeals to the public and urges the mentioned vulnerable population groups to be vaccinated against measles infection.

For vaccination, it is possible to apply to medical institutions that provide ambulatory-polyclinic services to children and the elderly in their places of residence.

