Azerbaijan confirms 499 more COVID-19 cases, 478 recoveries

19 August 2022 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 499 new COVID-19 cases, 478 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 807,516 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 794,225 of them have recovered, and 9,784 people have died. Currently, 3,507 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,438 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,113,616 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,509 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 19.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 239 citizens, the second dose to 237 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 894 citizens. As many as 139 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,845,853 vaccine doses were administered, 5,371,238 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,860,758 people – the second dose, 3,356,073 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 257,784 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

