Azerbaijan’s COVID-19 cases surge by 48pct over past week

Azerbaijan’s COVID-19 cases have surged by 48 percent over the last week, Azernews reports.

This was underlined by the Azerbaijani Health Ministry, the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, and the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) in a joint statement.

“Despite the global efforts to fight COVID-19, the pandemic has not yet been fully defeated," the statement reads.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by approximately 20 percent in the last week globally. The COVID-19 response measures implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as the active participation of the people in the vaccination process, have resulted in a stable epidemic condition in recent months.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan possesses the required material and technological infrastructure, medications, as well as an adequate number of beds as part of its efforts to battle coronavirus.

The majority of individuals infected with the virus experience moderate sickness, while some (over 65 years old and with comorbidities) acquire a severe form of COVID-19. Citizens at risk should strictly adhere to personal hygiene habits and seek medical attention immediately if they experience sickness symptoms, the healthcare institutions warn.

Citizens are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with a second or booster dose of the vaccine.

