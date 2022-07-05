Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

5 July 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 12 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,437 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,465 of them have recovered, and 9,718 people have died. Currently, 254 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,403 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,974,930 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 2,230 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 5.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 736 citizens, the second dose to 285 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,047 citizens. Some 162 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,774,761 vaccine doses were administered, 5,357,725 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,854,671 people – the second dose, 3,312,490 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,875 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz