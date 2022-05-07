By Trend

Some 3,565 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 358 citizens, the second dose to 399, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,507 citizens. Some 301 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,666,575 vaccine doses were administered, 5,341,671 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,841,925 people - the second dose, 3,241,601 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 241,378,300 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

