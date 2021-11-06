By Trend

Some 42,824 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 6,093 citizens, the second one to 10,151 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 26,580 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,884,608 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,992,534 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,426,631 - the second dose, and 465,443 people - the booster dose.

