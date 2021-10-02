By Trend

Some 60,630 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct.2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 15,293 citizens, and the second one to 45,337 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,683,990 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,794,136 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,889,854 people - the second dose.

