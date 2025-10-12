Azerbaijani climber’s story wins big at international sports film festival

12 October 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the documentary — produced with the ministry’s support and premiered in Baku on August 8 — portrays the inspiring journey of mountaineer Elmira Aslanova on her path to conquering Mount Everest.

Arzu Ursha's film “Following the Dream” has won in the “Documentary - Individual Sport” category at the FICTS International Sports Film Festival held in Milan, Italy, Azernews reports.

