Culture Minister, CICA Secretary-General exchange views on protection of cultural heritage [PHOTOS]

16 January 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received a delegation led by Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the activities of the CICA, which it has chaired since 2024.

Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the CICA continues successfully, playing an important role in the future activities of the organization.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that this can make a significant contribution to the development of cultural cooperation between the participating countries.

It was underlined that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is carrying out noteworthy work to expand intercultural dialogue on a global scale and supports all initiatives in this area.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the protection and promotion of cultural heritage, creative industries and other issues of mutual interest.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is an intergovernmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. It is a forum based on the recognition that there is a close link between peace, security and stability in Asia and in the rest of the world. The key idea of the Conference is based on the priority of the indivisibility of security, joint initiative and mutually beneficial interaction of small and large states.

The idea of convening the CICA was first proposed by Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev on 5 October 1992, at the 47th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. On October 5, 2017, the CICA process celebrated its 25th anniversary.