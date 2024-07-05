Azerbaijani composer releases new music album [PHOTOS]

5 July 2024 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani composer Khadija Zeynalova has given a concert titled "Ave Maria" in Germany and the United States, Azernews reports. Her new music album was also presented as part of the event.

The project is dedicated to peace between peoples and states and was implemented with the financial support of the German Cultural Foundation, Lippe Regional Association and the Bridge of Sound Chamber Ensemble.

The recording was made in August 2023 in the historic city of Marienmunster, Germany. The music album features the rhythms of Azerbaijani folk music and some mugham elements.

Khadija Zeynalova is the artistic director of the Bridge of Sound Chamber Ensemble, the founder and artistic director of the Harmony of Sound International Music Festival.

She is a graduate of Baku Music Academy and Paderborn University in Germany. Khadija Zeynalova is the member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union (1999).

The composer currently lives and works in Germany since 2005. Khadija Zeynalova is the Doctor of Philosophy and Associate Professor at the University of Paderborn and Detmold Music Academy, member of GEMA (Society for Musical Performance and Mechanical Reproduction Rights).

He is actively engaged in organizing concerts to popularize Azerbaijani music. Khadija Zeynalova's works were performed at modern music festivals and concerts held in Azerbaijan, Germany, USA, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, Great Britain, Italy, Turkiye, Oman, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Georgia, Cyprus, Greece and other countries.

She was awarded prestigious scholarships and awards in Germany, awards of the Azerbaijan State Committee On Work with Diaspora and the Culture Ministry.

