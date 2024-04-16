Culture Ministry opens registration for project "Creative Talks"

16 April 2024 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Registration for the project "Creative Talks" has begun, Azernews reports.

Launched by the Culture Ministry, the project is an educational initiative that promotes the development of skills in the fields of culture and creativity in the capital and regions. The initiative is being implemented to support the formation of creative subjects.

Seminars, master classes, meetings with well-known people, and trainings will be organised within the framework of the project in more than 10 creative clusters.

The project "Creative Talks," scheduled for May, will initially cover the cities of Guba, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shaki, and Shamakhi, and then Lankaran, Nakhchivan, Sumgait, Baku, and Shusha in September and October.

In general, the sessions will be on cinema, theatre, painting, design, carpet weaving, cooking, animation, virtual game business, creative startups, photography, music, artistic glass art, fashion, and other topics.

Registration for the sessions held in Guba, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shaki, and Shamakhi has started, and it is possible to register during the month of April.

It should be noted that one hundred educational events were organised in ten regions within the framework of the project held in 2023 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. About 3000 participants took part in the events. For registration, please follow the link.

