Turkiye's famous film studio where historical series are filmed, opens its doors

13 April 2024 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's Bozdag Film Studios in the Beykoz district of Istanbul, where historical series are filmed, opened its doors to visitors during the holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Concerts, talks and equestrian shows will take place on approximately 200 acres, with a bazaar that sells traditional products, a glass workshop, opportunities to take pictures in traditional clothing and areas for blacksmithing, all available for visitors to enjoy.

The studio's sites include the Inegol Castle, Urgenc Market, Marmaracik Castle, Yenisehir Market, Kulucahisar Castle, Harzemshah Palace, Sogut and Kayi Tribe areas.

At the studio a historical narrative will be presented to the audience through the music culture of the Turkish world and special equestrian shows until April 14.

Mehmet Bozdag, the head of Bozdag Film's board of directors, pointed out that many globally famous Turkish television series are filmed in the studio.

Bozdag, who noted exporting the "Kurulus: Osman" series to 110 countries, told Anadolu: "These projects are not just about exporting a series. They also mean teaching our culture, civilization, and history around the world, sparking interest and love for our civilization and history. We've been successful worldwide."

He highlighted that nearly 40 heads of state previously visited Bozdag Film Studios and he expressed his long-standing dream of opening the platform to viewers as is done in the US, allowing visitors to experience historical worlds and take a journey through history.

He noted a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic but mentioned recent preparations for a grand opening during the Eid-al-Fitr -- a celebration that marks the end of Ramadan -- including building a significant entertainment center and showcasing one of the world's most important equestrian shows.

Bozdag highlighted the studio's role as a key exporter of Turkish culture, expressing happiness with the work.

He noted that the studio is open year-round and attracts visitors globally, which requires careful planning to accommodate everyone.

