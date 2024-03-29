Baku to host musical evening dedicated to Ismail Hajibayov

29 March 2024 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Contemporary Music Society and the Baku Museum Center invites you to project "Musical Evenings at the Museum".

The fourth concert within the series of the portrait concerts will take place on April 1 at 19:00 in the Baku Museum Center (III floor, assembly hall), Azernews reports. The concert is dedicated to the work of composer Ismail Hajibayov (1949–2006),

Ismail Hajibayov is an Azerbaijani composer who turned neoclassicism into one of the integral components of his work.

As a result of the internal processing of Ashug music, as well as the synthesis of polyphonic styles and techniques characteristic of Western European music (perfectly mastered by the composer), "neoclassicism" in his work manifested itself with its inherent clarity and clarity of forms.

Hajibayov, who received his composition education in the class of Gara Garayev, taught composition at the Baku Music Academy named after U. Hajibayli from 1974 until the end of his life.

Ismail Hajibayov is the author of "Pages from an Album", "Three Idylls", "Concertino", "Patterns" for a symphony orchestra and several other works that have become an important part of our musical heritage.

A striking example of national neoclassicism is the piano rhapsody "Dzhangi". In the portrait-concert will be performed the composer's chamber works.

The main goal of the "Musical Evenings at the Museum" project is to organize portraits and concerts of Azerbaijani composers and highlight the features of their work.

Most of the time is devoted to the presentation of original music, which contributes to the process of forming a permanent audience of quality music in our country.

As part of the project, portrait concerts of such Azerbaijani composers as Tahir Ibishov, Rahilia Hasanova and Khayyam Mirzazade were held.

Moderator: musicologist Shafagat Mammadova. Free entry.

