Ganja hosts series of events dedicated to ashiq art [PHOTOS]

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted an evening dedicated to an outstanding representative of Azerbaijani ashiq art, saz performer Ashiq Alasgar, as part of the project "Our Musical Identity".

From February 29 to March 2, a series of concert programs of ashiqs were presented within the project, jointly organized by the Culture Ministry, Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, and the Azerbaijan Ashiqs Union, Azernews reports.

At the opening of the scientific conference "Azerbaijani Ashiqs", the director of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov, stressed the importance of implementing the project in order to promote Azerbaijani historical traditions and transfer the subtleties of ashiq art to today's generation.

As part of the project, evenings were held dedicated to ashiq art and epics with a centuries-old history.

Ashiq art, which is the basis of national folk art, is included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The goal of the project is to promote national values among young people and present the ancient heritage to the general public.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Ashiqs Union, Honoured Artist Maharram Gasimli, noted that this project, carried out for the first time, is a great contribution to ashiq art and creativity. The conference participants made presentations on the lives and works of various representatives of ashiq art.

Further to the event, a literary and artistic evening was also held dedicated to the work of the outstanding representative of ashiq art, Ashiq Alasgar.

Chairman of Dədə Ələsgər Ocağı Khatai Alasgarli expressed gratitude to the organisers of the project.

Thanks to his bright talent and passionate, uncompromising work, he managed to rise to the top of Azerbaijani ashiq poetry.

Ashiq Alasgar wrote poems, created ashiq melodies on them, and himself masterfully performed them on the saz. He was fluent in the forms of ashiq poetry.

The themes of Ashiq Alasgar's poetry are varied. Social motives intensified over time in his work.

Ashiq Alasgar was the creator and bright leader of the Goychay Ashiq School in Azerbaijan. His teacher was the most famous poet of that time - Ashiq Ali.

Ashiq Alasgar's repertoire consisted of many classical dastans and ashiq melodies, the essence of which was to describe the plight of the working people, the revolutionary events of those years, scenes from peasant life and the beauty of nature.

The theme of love and friendship occupies an important place in Ashiq Alasgar's work. The world of his lyrics is rich and varied. Ashiq Alasgar's lyrical goshma, soulful love poetry are also varied.

