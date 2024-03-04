Ganja hosts colorful concert within project "Our Musical Identity" [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

A new project "Our Musical Identity" has been successfully implemented in the country.

A colorful concert has been held at the Ganja State Philharmonic's Urban Center, Azernews reports.

Talented saz performers, including an ensemble and students of the Ganja city's Children's Music School No. 5 named after Zarif Gayibov performed such compositions as Ələsgər gözəlləməsi, Şirvan Gülü, Sarıtorpaq, Ceyranım, Baş Müxəmməz, Paşakö çdü, Koroğlu cəngisi.

The project was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, and the Azerbaijan Ashiqs Union, within the evenings dedicated to ashiq art and epics.

Ashiq art, which is the basis of national folk art, is included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The main goal of the project is to promote national values among young people and present the ancient heritage to the general public.

