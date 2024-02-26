Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra thrills lovers of classical music [PHOTOS]

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has performed a concert at the International Mugham Centre.

Rahila Nazarova (flute), Samir Asadov and Vafa Kuznetsova (violin), Rana Rahimova (viola), Erol Rzaev (cello), and Khumay Gasimzade (piano) thrilled music lovers with works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, Azernews reports.

The concert program "Kəsişən xətlər" (Intersecting lines) features Jalal Abbasov's String Quartet No. 2, Beat Furrer's The Snow Has No Voice for piano solo, Claude Debussy's Syrinx for flute solo, and Arthur Honegger's Symphony No. 2.

Humay Gasimzadeh performed Beat Furrer's The Snow Has No Voice for piano solo, followed by the music piece String Quartet No. 2 by Jalal Abbasov, who is a student of Gara Garayev.

Rakhil Nazarova delighted the audience with Claude Debussy's Syrinx for flute solo, which tells the story of a mythological hero. The composition was written in 1913 and occupies a special place in the repertoire of flautists.

The concert ended with Arthur Honegger's Symphony No. 2, performed by Samir Asadov (violin), Vafa Kuznetsova (violin), Rena Ragimova (viola), and Erol Rzaev (cello).

The behind-the-scenes performance of a trumpet instrument and the sound of the orchestra developing literally mesmerised the audience.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzade. Entrance to the concert is free.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

