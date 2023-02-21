Miralasgar Mirgasimov: Outstanding sculptor of int'l acclaim [PHOTO]

21 February 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Miralasgar Mirgasimov is a truly outstanding sculptor, who contributed to the development of sculpture art in Azerbaijan.

He was the first Azerbaijani sculptor, who received a full specialized higher education.

As a child, Miralasgar enjoyed drawing and spent hours sculpting or painting. Once his mother asked the prominent sculptor Pinhos Sabsai to test the child's creative ability.

Under Sabsai's guidance, the young talent created a clay sculpture of Quentin Dorward, a hero of Walter Scott's novel, which had a strong impression on the child. Seeing the sculpture, Sabsai praised the young talent.

Furthermore, the boy was taught special classes at the Azerbaijani Art School, which he graduated with honors in 1994. He also studied at the Repin Institute of Arts in Saint Petersburg.

Monuments to Jafar Jabbarli in Baku, Nariman Narimanov in Sumgayit, and Jalil Mammadguluzada in Nakhchivan by Miralasgar Mirgasimov adorn Azerbaijani cities.

His artworks, such as "Portrait of an Oilman", "Portrait of a Girl", and "Girl with a Dove" are exhibited at the National Art Museum.

The sculptor's works gained fame not only in Azerbaijan but also in Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Canada, Egypt, and other countries.

His marble work "Portrait of a Girl" was especially popular. The sculpture was awarded the third prize at the Warsaw International Festival.

Mirgasimov's "Portrait of an Oilman" was first exhibited in the opening hall of the 1961 World Art Exhibition, then, along with his other pieces of art, it was exhibited at the 1967 World Exhibition in Montreal.

People's Artist Togrul Narimanbayov, once wrote about the sculptor: "Miralasgar Mirgasimov's creativity is characterized by a high romance, a poetic vision of the world, an inexhaustible optimism, admiration for the man’s beauty, and by his rich spiritual world."

The artist's animalistic sculptures included images of a lion, walrus, horse, and gazelle.

Mirgasimov's merits were highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani state.

The sculptor was awarded various orders and medals, including the Shohrat (Honor) Order.

