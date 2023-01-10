Young pianist pays tribute to fallen Lt-Col Rashad Atakishiyev [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

A young pianist has devoted his concert to Azerbaijani martyr, Lt-Col Rashad Atakishiyev, a MiG-29 jet pilot, who crashed during a training flight in 2019, Azernews reports.

Rashad Atakishiyev was born on January 7, 1985, in Shamkir's Qilinjbayli village. In 2002, he entered the Azerbaijani Higher Military Aviation School, where he graduated with honors in 2006 with a degree in Flight Engineering.

The MiG-29 aircraft, flown by Lt-Col Rashad Atakishiyev, crashed on July 24, 2019, during scheduled training flights at night. Rashad Atakishiyev was buried in the II Alley of Honors.

The concert program included Robert Schumann's work Kreislerian, Franz Schubert's Three Piano Pieces, Alexander Scriabin's Piano Sonata no. 1, and Claude Debussy's "Isle of Joy''. The pianist's performance touched the hearts of the listeners.

Togrul Huseynli has been passionate about music since childhood. He was the soloist of the Aysel Children's Theater.

In 2000, Huseynli entered the Bulbul Secondary Special Music School (piano class). During his studies, he took part in republican and international competitions. In 2011, the musician entered the Higher School of Music in Cologne.

Togrul Huseynli is a laureate of prestigious international competitions. He is a graduate of the Cologne Conservatory and a doctoral student at the Mozarteum Conservatory in Salzburg.

His name is included in the Golden Book of Azerbaijan's young talents.

In 2020, the pianist won the 16th Mozart International Piano Competition in Germany.

