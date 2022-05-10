By Laman Ismayilova

The Stone Chronicle Museum has hosted a stunning defile with the motto "Karabakh is Azerbaijan! Shusha - from tradition to the future".

The fascinating fashion show was held with the support of the Baku House of Traditional Clothes.

The defile was dedicated to the victory, achieved as a result of the Second Karabakh war and the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

During the fashion show, the models demonstrated 40 stunning national costumes related to Karabakh, particularly to Shusha as well as arakhchin (headwear). Traditional costumes were met with great interest.

Traditional gowns in Azerbaijan are varied and come in many forms and colors.

The national costumes are original and beautiful. They are vivid, comfortable, and beautifully crafted.

The archeologists found out bronze needle and awl referred to the beginning of the bronze age during archeological excavations on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Silk clothes found in Mingachevir catacombs are referred to the V-VI centuries AD. All these findings prove that the ancient Azerbaijanis could sew for themselves.

In the XVII century, Azerbaijan was known as the largest silk production country in the Middle East. The province of Shirvan was the largest sericulture region. Moreover, Shamaxi, Basgal, Ganja, Shaki, and Shusha regions were also famous for silk production.

Women's outfit

The traditional dress is all about delicate embroidery and bright colors, where red is dominating.

In the past, brides used to wear a red wedding gown. In Baku, a bride wears a white dress with a beautiful red silk sash tied around her waist. For Azerbaijanis, the red color is a symbol of well-being and happiness.

Young girls used to wear bright dresses decorated with various golden patterns. Therefore, a bright color scheme is a distinctive feature of the national costume of Azerbaijani women.

The fabrics, used in the traditional costumes, include silk, flax, wool, or cotton. The finishing of clothes could make the simplest outfit expensive and rich in appearance a suit. With the use of laces, and golden and silver threads, craftsmen created a real work of art. Coins were used from precious metals as ornaments that could be collected by whole generations.

The typical women’s traditional dress of Azerbaijan consists of under and outer garments and clothes for the upper and lower body. A bag-shaped cover veil was an important part of the costume, which women wore while going out. Women also wore a short jacket called arkhalig with long sleeves, fitting back and chest, with a wide opening in the front.

SIngle girls covered their heads with arakhchin decorated with embroidery. The top of an arakhchin was covered with kelagayi.

Men's outfit

Men's costumes always represented the class affiliation of its owner. National clothes of men in the XIXI century included underclothing and overcoat. The over shirts for men were of two kinds: mid-cut collar and side-cut collar. Both of them had small yokes. Shirts for men were generally made of satin.

Arkhalig was cut at the waist and tight to the body. Gaba was male humeral outerwear, which was sewed of tirme. Chukha, humeral outerwear, was detachable on the waist, with layers and gathers. It was sewed of cloth, tirme, and homespun textile. The fur coat Kurk was made of lamb fur, without a fastener. Its collar was decorated with embroidery. Papaq or hat was considered a symbol of fortitude, honor, and dignity of men in Azerbaijan.

It was the most popular headdress for men which was usually stitched with lamb fur.

Although in modern times, Azerbaijanis do not wear traditional clothes in their daily lives, national costumes inspired many fashion designers.

