Azerbaijani artists have celebrated the arrival of spring season and all the beauty that it brings in its wake.

Colorful paintings inspired by the spring season have been showcased at the Art Tower Gallery.

The exhibition timed to Novruz holiday featured art works inspired by Novruz holiday created by artists during the workshop.

Vibrant paintings by Nigar Narimanbayova, Eldar Babazade, Roya Hasanova, Nigar Familsa, Kamilla Muradova, Nigar Niyazova, Ainur Mustafayeva, Roza Muradova, Leyla Orujeva, Ayten Abdullayeva and other artists delighted the art lovers at first glance.

Co-organized by the Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Arts Council Azerbaijan, the exhibition was curated by Sabina Najafova.

Notably, Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan has been headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization.

Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

