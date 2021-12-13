By Laman Ismayilova

There's nothing quite like a charity fair to bring out the New Year spirit in people.

Traditional charity fair "Cold hands, warm heart" attracts visitors with its mouth-watering festive food and holiday gifts.

The fairy-like houses installed on Fountain Square offer a wide range of New Year's gifts, including souvenirs, books, clothes and sweets.

Here you can fully embrace the holiday spirit and treat yourself with delicious food and drinks.

The New Year's Fair is one of the largest charitable projects not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region. The charity fair is organized annually by the Nargis Fund.

This year, all funds raised at the fair will be used for the treatment of children with serious diseases, as well as to help poor families and relatives of the martyrs of the Patriotic War.

The charity fair will stay open from 00:00 (GMT+4) on December 31, 2021, till 02:00 January 1, 2022.

---

