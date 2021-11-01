By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and Azerbaijan`s Independent and Inclusive Theater "OYUN" are working on a joint film.

The film "Old Suitcases" is based on real events, it tells about people in whose fate the war left a deep mark, Trend Life reported.

The plot of the film connects the stories of the First and Second Karabakh Wars. The main storyline is the theme of women and war.

People's Artists Mammadsafa Gasimov, Parvana Gurbanova, Honored artists Gulzar Gurbanova, Gizilgul Guliyeva, Shafag Aliyeva, Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Nasiba Eldarova, as well as Konul Gasimova, Rasmiya Nurmammadova, Zulfiya Gurbanova, Zumrud Gasimova, Ulviyya Aliyeva, Rada Nasibova, Turkay Jafarli, Ragim Rahimov, Elmira Huseynova, Sariya Mansurova, Aygun Fatullayeva, Oksana Rasulova, Zarina Gurbanova, Javanshir Maharramov, Namiq Aliyev, Vugar Hajiyev and actors of "OYUN" theaters.

The filming process is taking place in Baku, Astara, Lankaran and Khizi.

The scriptwriter of the film is Sevda Sultanova, film director - Saida Akhvardiyeva, photographer- Shahmar Gahramanov, production designer - Afshan Asadova, composer - Honored Artist Vugar Jamalzade, producer - Tahir Aliyev, project manager Parvina Ismayilova.

The film will be presented to the audience by the end of this year.

