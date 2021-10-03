By Laman Ismayilova

After a long break the cultural establishments, including concert halls, theaters as well as conference rooms, cinemas, have reopened in Azerbaijan.

Theaters that closed their doors more than a year and a half ago amid the coronavirus pandemic are ready to please their spectators with new productions.

State Russian Drama Theater

The State Russian Drama Theater opened its doors with Nikolai Gogol's play "Marriage" on October 2.

Stated by Emin Mirabdullayev, the two-act play was written in 1832 and first published in 1842.

Next, the audience will enjoy Kurban Said's work "Ali and Nino" staged by Ilgar Safat.

In addition, the theater team is working on a new performance, dedicated to the Patriotic War in Karabakh.

Opera and Ballet Theater

In the next season, the State Opera and Ballet Theater will delight the audience with many works, including the operas "Sevil", "The Cloth Peddler", "One Thousand and One Nights", "Leyli and Majnun", "Shah Ismayil" and much more.

The theater will re-open its doors on October 9. The State Opera and Ballet Theater has played a major role in shaping Azerbaijani opera art.

"Leyli and Majnun" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, the first opera of the entire East, was first performed at the theater in 1908. The opera laid the foundation of the new genre in the musical culture of the world, which synthesizes oriental and European musical forms, resembling a dialogue of two musical cultures of East and West.

State Theater for Young Spectators

The State Theater for Young Spectators will please its young spectators with a fairy tale "Sweet Gogal" on October 22.

The theater team is also working on new productions. In the new season, the audience will be presented with Parviz Saidli's work "Angel" staged by Ayla Osmanova and dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The artists are also working on the play "The Little Mischievous Creature" by writer Ismayil Iman. The play will be staged by Honored Art Worker Bahram Osmanov.

Notably, cultural establishments should not exceed 50 percent of their total capacity.

The restored work and service areas can stay open until 00:00, and persons over 18 years of age can only use the services provided indoors if they have a COVID-19 passport. Individuals who cannot get vaccinated for certain reasons may enter such areas with a Certificate of contraindication to COVID-19 vaccines.

Some 80 percent of the staff in these areas must have a COVID-19 passport, COVID-19 vaccination certificate, or COVID-19 immunity certificate.

