National leader Heydar Aliyev's role in promoting Azerbaijani music worldwide has been applauded at an event held at Central Scientific Library.

A lecture on "Heydar Aliyev and music culture", timed to the National Music Day, was solemnly opened at the library.

Prominent public and cultural figures including employees of research institutes, representatives of the Baku Music Academy attended the event.

In his speech, National Academy of Sciences Director-General Mammad Aliyev praised the work done by national leader Heydar Aliyev to promote Azerbaijani music worldwide. He pointed out that Heydar Aliyev significantly contributed to national music.

In 1995, late President Heydar Aliyev decreed that September 18 would be National Music Day to mark the 110th birthday of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Many prominent composers Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi and Rashid Behbudov were awarded the honorary title of "Hero of Socialist Labor".

Mammad Aliyev noted that the library contains valuable publications that highlight all aspects of the national leader's activities, including his contribution to culture and arts.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Zaur Aliyev, said that under the leadership of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO and ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva, the foundation immortalizes the great leader's name with noble and benevolent deeds and implements various projects in all spheres.

He pointed out that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation had initiated the restoration of cultural monuments in Shusha and other territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. Moreover, it successfully organized the Kharibulbul Music Festival in Shusha.

Restored after 29 years, the festival has turned into a celebration of national unity, pride, victory and dignity.

The head of the music history department at Baku Music Academy, Prof Ulviya Imanova spoke about Heydar Aliyev's relentless attention to the Azerbaijani culture.

Next, People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova delighted the audience with Asaf Zeynalli's music piece "My Country", Elza Ibrahimova's "I Can't Stand It Again", Uzeyir Hajibayli's song "Without You" and many other compositions.

She was accompanied by the laureate of republican and international competitions, talented pianist Maryam Yusifova, whose virtuosity left no one indifferent.

The event was followed by an exhibition that focused on the work done by great leader Heydar Aliyev for the development of national music.

The exhibition also highlighted the work done by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to promote Azerbaijani music.

A number of exhibits were demonstrated as part of the event, including music albums "Karabakh singers", "International Mugham Festival: Space of Mugham", as well as the book "All pearls of our culture" dedicated to the activities of Heydar Aliyev Foundation President Mehriban Aliyeva in the cultural field.

