By Laman Ismayilova

First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, Acting Culture Minister Anar Karimov has condemned the illegal removal of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

"Now with liberation of Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation, the bells, crosses & famous Albanian cross stones of Khudavang monastery will be illegally removed to Armenia. This is gross violation of UNESCO 1970 Convention on illicit export of cultural property," he wrote on Twitter.

"Khudavang monastery is one of the best testimonies of ancient Caucasian Albania civilization. Built in 9-13th century by wife of Albanian prince Vakhtang in Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, this complex is composed of Church of Arzu Khatun,Church of Hasan, basilica and 2 chapels," Karimov wrote.

"The monastic complex of Khudavang later was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1992 and was subject to alteration and falsifications aimed to change its origins and character in violation of UNESCO Hague Convention of 1954," the Minister added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz