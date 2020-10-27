By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian "Melodiya" record company has presented a vinyl record in honor of Azerbaijan's legendary singer Muslim Magomayev.

The vinyl record features songs by Polad Bulbuloglu, Mark Fradkin, Arkady Ostrovsky and other Soviet composers performed by Muslim Magomayev, as well as his own composition - "Blue Eternity".

Recordings were made in 1964, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1971 and 1981. The digital edition contains a bonus track - the song of Muslim Magomayev "Lullaby of Falling Stars".

With his incredible baritone, Muslim Magomayev greatly enriched Azerbaijani musical culture. His life was full of bright events which still excite music lovers around the world.

The legendary singer inherited his passion for music from his family. His grandfather also named Muslim Magomayev (1885–1937), was considered one of the founders of modern Azerbaijani classical music.

His music career started at a very young age. He was only 19 when he first performed at an international youth music festival in Helsinki. His brilliant performance was highly appreciated by a Soviet politician Yekaterina Furtseva and the Minister of Culture of the Soviet Union, who offered him to be a soloist at the Bolshoi Theater. However, Magomayev declined this offer.

A year later, Magomayev performed at the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Moscow. He sang an aria from Gounod’s Faust, and the song "Do the Russians Want War?" at a gala concert at the Kremlin Palace of Congresses.

A year later, he gave his first solo concert in the Moscow Tchaikovsky Concert Hall to a full house and became a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

In 1964 and 1965, Muslim was a visiting artist at La Scala in Milan, but turned down the invitation to sing in the Moscow Bolshoi Theater upon his return. Instead, the singer turned to popular music, becoming a pop idol for several generations of music lovers in the Soviet Union.

Muslim Magomayev became a cult figure all across the Soviet Union. He performed three concerts a day filling huge arenas.

In 1969, he received the MIDEM Gold Disc Award in Cannes for album sales of over 4.5 million units. At the age of 31, Muslim was awarded the Soviet Union's highest artistic title: People's Artist of the USSR.

Magomayev moved to Moscow in the early 1970s. He worked as an art director of the Azerbaijan State Bandstand-Symphonic Orchestra.

The singer successfully toured many countries, including France, Bulgaria, Finland, Canada, etc.

Magomayev was also known as a composer, writing several film soundtracks and songs. He also acted in films and hosted television and radio broadcasts.

