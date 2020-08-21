By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani feature film "The Island Within" has been named best at the 26th Sarajevo Film Festival. The film won "Heart of Sarajevo" Award in the "Best Director" category.

Directed by Rufat Hasanov, the film became the first full-length Azerbaijani feature film included in the main competition program.

The film tells about Seymur Tahirbayov who is one of the world’s leading chess grandmasters. A few weeks before the most important game of his career, he secretly travels to an island inhabited by just one resident in order to rediscover himself.

"The Island Within" was shot by order of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture by Azerbaijanfilm and Debüt film studios, together with Arizona Productions, Coyote Cinema and Mandarin Agency.

The cast includes People's Artists of Azerbaijan Vidadi Hasanov, Gurban Ismayilov, Rafig Azimov, actors Orkhan Ata and Elvin Adigozal.

The film's director of photography is Orkhan Abbasoff, production designer – Elturan Mammadov, composers – Katya Yonder and Farhad Farzali, sound editor – Teymur Karimov, first assistant director – Kamran Agabalayev, executive producer is Nadir Aliyev.

The Sarajevo Film Festival is the premier and largest film festival in Southeast Europe, and is one of the largest film festivals in Europe.

Founded in 1995, the film festival brings international and local celebrities to Sarajevo every year. The event is held in August and showcases an extensive variety of feature and short films from around the world. The current director of the festival is Mirsad Purivatra, former CEO of the Bosnian branch of McCann Erickson.

This year, the festival's jury will be represented by French film director Michel Hazanavicius. He will be joined by Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian; Croatian actress Jadranka Đokić; Serbian director Srdan Golubović; and Morelia film festival head of industry and training projects Andrea Stavenhagen.

--

