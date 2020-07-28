By Laman Ismayilova

Submission of films for the 11th Baku International Short Film Festival (BISFF) has already started.

Initiated by the Center for Young Cinematographers "CINEMA", the festival aims at reviewing and discussing films and selecting the best ones and reach a wide audience.

The project provides a great opportunity for local film directors to strengthen contacts with their foreign colleagues.

Supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku International Short Film Festival 2020 is scheduled for November 13-17.

Nizami Cinema Center, The Guild of Producers, “02 MEDIA” and OZ FILM company are among the supporters of the event.

This year, the festival remains committed to the principle of "35 years, 35 minutes." Directors under the age of 35 must submit the film that should not exceed 35 minutes to the festival by September 1.

There are international, local and Cinemobil competition sections at the festival. Foreign and local directors can participate in the international competition with fiction, documentary and animated films.

The festival's programs for local directors are rich as well. Along with fiction, documentary and animation, social videos one can also join to the local competition.

The Cinemobil competition is also intended for local film directors. Unlike previous years, this year participants can submit a film to the competition which do not exceed 5 minutes.Each author can submit his film on the festival website and Filmfreeway.

The films are reviewed by the Selection Committee and included in the competition program.

The official program of the festival will be announced on October 20.

Films competing for the main prize-Golden Pomegranate, will be selected by a jury consisting of local and foreign experts.

This year, the festival is willing to provide technical and post-production support for the next film project to the winners of the local competition for "Best Short Film" and "Best Documentary Short Film". The winner of the "Best Animated Short Film" nomination will be supported only by post-production works of the next film project.

Founded in 2004, the Baku International Short Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Azerbaijan. The festival showcases films that have won awards and success at Cannes, Venice, Berlin Film Festivals and Oscar award.

Each year, the best out of more than 1,500 films sent from around the world are selected and included in the festival's program.

In addition, for five days at this festival the audience will have a chance to watch new films of local directors, who try to show the events in a different way and in interesting styles.

The Baku ISFF reflects the growing interest in short films, which are considered to be the foundations of cinema in our country, also encourage and support young cinematographers.

At this festival, which has been held in the fall for eleven years, we are proud to show colorful films that combine cultural, political, social events and different characters in the world and in our country.

