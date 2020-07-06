By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Space invites you to join a virtual discussion on July 8.

This time curator Farah Alakbarli and young artist Chinara Majidova are going to provide insight into the multidisciplinary practice of contemporary artists, the role of research in it and various ways of expressing creativity.

As an educated lawyer, Chinara will also discuss the factors that attract her to arts and her visualized projects about important topics of interest and emphasis in this field.

The language of discussion will be Azerbaijani.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally.

Based in Baku, YARAT was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz