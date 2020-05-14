By Laman Ismayilova

Hungarian musicians Bori Magyar (voice), Zoltán Mizsei ( keyboard) and László Farkas Keönch (frame drum) have performed Azerbaijan`s legendary folk song "Sari Gelin".

The composition was recorded taking into account social isolation. Each musician performed his part at home. The Hungarian musicians thrilled the listeners with their performance.

The song "Sari Gelin" (literally "Yellow" or "Golden-Haired" Bride) is written on the lyrical mugam "Shur" - the pearl of the Azerbaijani national musical art. The song`s chorus originates from the "Saranj" part of this mugam, while the rhythm coincides with the rhythms of Azerbaijani folk songs.

There are many legends about this song. Some people believe that it is dated back to the time of Shah Ismail I, better known as Shah Ismail Khatai, while others connect its origin with the Karabakh ashugs. They speak convincingly enough about the origin of the words of this song.

