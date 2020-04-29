By Laman Ismayilova

The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the 4th IMAGINE Euro Festival in Baku.

This year, in the middle of the global pandemic situation, the festival brings hope and creativity into people's homes with messages of tolerance, solidarity, diversity and multiculturalism.

The format of this year’s festival is adapted to the situation: all events will be online, from all over the world, films, music, photos, masterclasses, debates, travel experiences will be delivered at your home. Stay home, keep safe and join the European Union Delegation and the Embassies of EU Member States to have a unique experience on May 7.

Since its first edition back in 2017, IMAGINE festival has developed as a platform of interaction and exchanges between Europe, Azerbaijan and beyond. The festival features fascinating musical performances, theater plays, film screenings, master classes, debates and discussions with internationally acclaimed film directors, photographers, painters, scholars and musicians.

