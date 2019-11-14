By Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition "The Balkans, a shared heritage" by the Bulgarian photographer Ivo Hadjimishev has opened its doors to the visitors of the 2nd Fantazia Festival.

The exhibition highlights the richness of cultural and archaeological heritage of the Balkan countries.

At the opening ceremony, the Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolay Nikolay Yankov said that the project reflects the unique architectural monuments of the Balkan civilization, which was influenced by the Greek, Balkan Greek, Mycenaean, Hellas, Achaean and other civilizations, Trend Life reported.

The exposition, which presents 45 photographs, is the next bridge between the cultures.

First Counselor of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis stressed that the 2nd Fantazia Festival aims at raising awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage, including the promotion of Azerbaijani architecture.

Bulgarian photographer Ivo Hadjimishev noted that the last time he was in Baku was 1973 and since then the capital has changed significantly.

“I am amazed at the changes that have occurred. I arrived in a completely different city - very modern with oriental architecture. I’ll definitely take pictures here, I really liked the ancient part of Baku (Icherisheher) and a number of architectural monuments, protected by the state. Azerbaijan loves and reveres its history and heritage," the photographer said.

Works of the Bulgarian photographer were met with great interest and success among the viewers.

Ivo Hadjimishev is a universally recognized master of portrait photography.

He was made an honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society in England for life.

Hadjimishev is also Chairman of the Bulgarian Photographic Association. His first exhibition, which he made right after he graduated college, contains portraits of prominent Bulgarian intellectuals.

The 2nd Fantazia Festival will continue with various photo exhibitions, film screenings, concerts and theater performances, master classes at the university until November 15.

As part of the festival, numerous art projects, debates and film screenings are held in Ganja. Moreover, the festival's guests are invited to the event dedicated to the Day of Albanian-Udinian Culture in the village of Nij, Gabala region.

The event is organized in partnership with EU Member States and countries - France, Bulgaria, Italy, Finland, Belgium, Holland, Hungary, Moldova, Mexico, Argentina, Tajikistan, Venezuela, as well as local partners, including the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, the Main Baku City Culture Department and Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The Second Fantazia Festival is sponsored by the Landmark Business Center. The festival's official partners include YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Salaam Cinema, Ganja Municipality, Albanian-Udinian Christian Community, Casa Batlo Barcelona, and AEDOS. The festival's scientific partners are Ca' Foscari University, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Azerbaijan-France University (UFZ), and Ganja State University.

