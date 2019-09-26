By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of the Turkish artist Ahmed Guneshtekin will open at the Heydar Aliyev Center on October 1 within the 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality.

The exhibition will see more than 20 works as well as unique art installation "The Recm" inspired by Nasimi's poetry, Azertag reported.

In this installation, the Turkish artist reflects the dogmas of Hurufism, the literary and philosophical wing of Sufism.

The installation "The Room of Immortality" arouses special interest.

The artist created this installation under the influence of archaeological discoveries in Gobekli Tepe in Turkey.

The main sources of his inspiration were the Sumerian myth of Gilgamesh and the biblical legend of Noah. The work that caused a great resonance was first demonstrated in 2018.

On the "Room of Immortality", the artist worked together with 130 people of various professions. The work consists of 22 thousand metal skulls and twisted horns. 35 tons of aluminum were consumed for its manufacture.

Ahmed Guneshtekin is considered one of the prominent figures of contemporary Turkish art. Starting to paint at the age of five, Guneshtekin moved to Istanbul in 1981. In 1997, he opened the first studio in Istanbul. In 2003, Ataturk Cultural Center hosted its first major exhibition "Colors after Darkness".

In 2005, he presented the documentary "Following the Trail of the Sun". In 2010, the artist established the Guneshtekin Art Center in Istanbul. In 2013, he opened the first international exhibition in Venice and began to collaborate with the Marlborough Gallery.

The artist’s exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center will be open until March 31, 2020.

