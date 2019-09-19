By Laman Ismayilova

The long-awaited "Maiden Tower. To Be a Woman" Contemporary Art Festival has opened in Baku to emphasize women empowerment in Azerbaijani society as well as over the world through art.

The festival topic is linked to the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijani women.

As part of the festival, stunning art works of the incredibly talented artists are showcased at the Baku Museum of Modern Art.

Speaking at the event, the museum director Khayam Abdinov brought to the attention of the audience that this year the Baku Museum of Modern Art turns 10 years old.

He spoke about the path taken by his structure and expressed gratitude to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for support provided to the museum.

Abdinov stressed the importance of such events in raising awareness of the role of women in society and the establishment of gender equality.

At the beginning of the 20th century in the context of important historical and political events, the ﬁrst women liberation movement was launched in Azerbaijan and with the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, it became the first Muslim country to grant election rights to women, as early as in 1918.

The curator of the project, Sabina Shikhlinskaya emphasized that cultural and art figures, museum directors and artists from European countries such as Austria, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary and others are taking part in the festival.

Afterwards, the guests of the festival enjoyed wonderful art works. The exposition aroused great interest among viewers.

The guests-participants of Festival are film directors and museum specialists, curators and art critics, artists and cultural activists, from EU member states such as Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Switzerland, from Eastern Partnership countries such as Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and from third countries such as Iran, Turkey and Israel.

International and local participants of the Festival, activists and State institutions will debate gender issues on the basis of their personal and professional experiences.

The festival's program includes several exhibitions, public art events, visual poetry evening, discussion panel, thematic film shows and workshops in the context of contemporary art.

The project initiated and curated by Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Shikhlinskaya. "Maiden Tower. To Be a Woman" festival is organized and implemented in partnership with several diplomatic missions in Baku and government institutions and cultural and art organizations. All cultural events in the framework of the Festival will be open for public - local residents and foreign guests.

This Festival is the third large Festival sponsored by the European Union Delegation, following "IMAGINE-Euro Tolerance Festival" and "FANTAZIA-Cultural heritage festival", promoting European values and principles. The season's next big EU-sponsored Festival, FANTAZIA, is scheduled for November 1-15.

Baku residents and the city's guests can join the festival until September 27.

