With its spectacular nature and architectural gems, it’s easy to fall in love with Gabala, a majestic corner of Azerbaijan.

The region has turned into a major center of art and culture, where exhibitions and art festivals are periodically organized.

The most popular example is the Gabala International Music Festival, which has been gathering prominent musicians, conductors and music lovers from all over the world since 2009.

New wonderful project awaits art lovers in Gabala this fall. From September 6 to 13, Art Zone painting symposium will be held in Gabala with the participation of famous national artists.

The main social goal of the project is to show the diversity, beauty and richness of Gabala region through the eyes of artists, to conduct painting workshops for high school students who love painting.

During the week, artists will also get acquainted with the tourist infrastructure, historical monuments, the unique geography and picturesque corners of Gabala.

Inspired by its magical atmosphere, they will create their new masterpieces. In the future, paintings will be presented at the traditional Art Zone exhibition.

The participants of the symposium include honored artists Museyib Amirov, Elyar Alimirzayev, Yelena Hagverdiyeva, Vugar Muradov, Elnur Babayev, Anar Huseynzade, Emin Asgarov and others.

Being mentioned in the written sources of the 1st century BC, Gabala was the first capital city of Caucasus Albania. The city played an important role in the economic, political and cultural life of the state.

Historians compare this majestic city with Babylon, Troy, Pompey, Carthage and other historical cities of the world for its magnificence. Numerous historical monuments located on the territory of the Gabala region testify to the ancient times of Gabala.

Gabala fortress is one of such monuments. Ruins of the large buildings, fortress walls, material culture monuments on manufacture and art were found as a result of archaeological studies conducted in this region.

In the Middle Ages, Gabala was an important handicraft center.

The samples of rich material culture found during the archaeological excavations testify that stoneware, metalwork, bone ware, woodwork as well as pottery, glass production, jeweler’s art, dying, tanning and weaving were highly developed here.

